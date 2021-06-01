Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $46.69

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.69 and last traded at $46.69, with a volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.98.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get Arcadis alerts:

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.614 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Arcadis’s previous annual dividend of $0.45.

Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm for natural and built assets worldwide. The company operates through Europe & Middle East, the Americas, Asia Pacific, and CallisonRTKL segments. It offers design, consultancy, engineering, project, and management services for various sectors. The company provides architectural design, landscape architecture, and performance driven architecture services; business advisory services for asset strategy and performance, business transformation and resiliency, investment and finance, and technology and information; and construction management and site supervision, cost management, program management, and project management services.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.