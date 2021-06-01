Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Hits New 1-Year High at $59.09

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.09 and last traded at $59.09, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.07.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCH shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Arch Resources from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Arch Resources in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The energy company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $357.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.40 million. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 22.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.64) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the first quarter worth about $37,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 265.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period.

Arch Resources Company Profile (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

