Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.73

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.73 and last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 24196 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARCO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.60 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.77.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.31.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $559.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.79 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 73.32% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. As a group, analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCO. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 324.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 101,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,519,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,672,000 after buying an additional 219,767 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 642.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 531,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 459,641 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 44,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 8,846 shares during the period. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.