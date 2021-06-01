Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,982 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARDC. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 189,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:ARDC opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.71. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $15.80.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

