Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 512 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.82.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $502.81 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $404.25 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $222.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $510.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

