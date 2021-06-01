Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 713 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,170 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,184,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,147,650,000 after buying an additional 201,874 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,740,430 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,056,805,000 after purchasing an additional 77,624 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $816,426,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in American Express by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,350,632 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $646,945,000 after buying an additional 41,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $611,741,000 after buying an additional 1,018,919 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $160.13 on Tuesday. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $160.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.33.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

