Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,659 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

In related news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMM stock opened at $203.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. 3M has a twelve month low of $148.80 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.68. The company has a market cap of $117.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

