Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 64.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,018 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $469,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 993.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,777 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 121,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 1,180 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.17.

COST opened at $378.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $293.84 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

