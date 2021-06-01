Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $100.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.12. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $108.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $77.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.39%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.73.

In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

