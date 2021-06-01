Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,006 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 9,170 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 57.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $31.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.29.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.78%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.31.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

