Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 100,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Stringer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stringer Asset Management LLC now owns 138,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 88,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

FPE stock opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.21. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $20.44.

