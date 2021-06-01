Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,738 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy stock opened at $100.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.12. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $108.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.73.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

