Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 22,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $46.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.74. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $42.84 and a twelve month high of $46.22.

