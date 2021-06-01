Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 9,170 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,006 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 9,170 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Barrick Gold by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 53,750,469 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,224,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821,463 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Barrick Gold by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,311,925 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,920,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616,266 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,809,037 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $155,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,499 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth about $43,087,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 56.8% in the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 5,787,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $114,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.31.

GOLD opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The company has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.26.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Barrick Gold’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.78%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

