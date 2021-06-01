Arionum (ARO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $58,026.40

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Arionum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arionum has a market cap of $58,026.40 and approximately $58.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arionum has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,500.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,629.89 or 0.07205081 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $687.41 or 0.01883283 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.88 or 0.00501037 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.20 or 0.00184101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $266.36 or 0.00729758 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.99 or 0.00476679 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007278 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.54 or 0.00417914 BTC.

About Arionum

Arionum (ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

