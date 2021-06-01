Arionum Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 98.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 1st. In the last week, Arionum has traded up 98% against the US dollar. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Arionum has a market capitalization of $116,881.76 and $53.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,626.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,624.99 or 0.07166885 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $689.77 or 0.01883260 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $181.46 or 0.00495423 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.92 or 0.00185433 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.66 or 0.00708948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.57 or 0.00465689 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006674 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.89 or 0.00428351 BTC.

About Arionum

Arionum (CRYPTO:ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com . The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Buying and Selling Arionum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

