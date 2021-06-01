ARMOR Reaches Market Capitalization of $42.97 Million (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 1st. In the last week, ARMOR has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $42.97 million and $1.06 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001381 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00062575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.98 or 0.00294031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.51 or 0.00189265 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003741 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $369.48 or 0.01006092 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,717,673 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

