Arqma Price Hits $0.0161 on Exchanges (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a market capitalization of $152,038.00 and $879.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,589.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,622.13 or 0.07166247 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $688.52 or 0.01881730 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.75 or 0.00496726 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.76 or 0.00185195 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.38 or 0.00711625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.13 or 0.00464965 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006663 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.42 or 0.00427482 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 15,487,489 coins and its circulating supply is 9,442,945 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

