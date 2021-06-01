Arrayit (OTCMKTS:ARYC) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Arrayit Co. (OTCMKTS:ARYC) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Arrayit shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 1,221,000 shares traded.

About Arrayit (OTCMKTS:ARYC)

Arrayit Corporation, a life sciences technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation, biological function, and diagnostics worldwide. The company is involved in the development and support of microarray tools and components; custom printing and analysis of microarrays for research; and the identification and development of diagnostic microarrays and tools for early detection of treatable disease states.

