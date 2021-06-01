Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.44. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.91. The company had a trading volume of 897,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,814. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.21 and a beta of 1.27. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $92.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 108.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 937.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

