Artfinity (AT) Price Hits $0.0037

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. Artfinity has a market cap of $461,521.21 and approximately $5,508.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Artfinity coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Artfinity has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00081782 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00020693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $366.88 or 0.01020859 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,544.70 or 0.09863393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00091563 BTC.

Artfinity Profile

Artfinity (AT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 coins. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange . The official website for Artfinity is www.jueyi.art

According to CryptoCompare, “AWARE is a tokenizing investment and management community of digital assets, and it is based on Qtum blockchain, which aims to make innovative assets more liquid and also to serve blockchain entrepreneurs and investors across the globe. “

Artfinity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artfinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Artfinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

