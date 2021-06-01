Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,900 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.14% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $35,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

AJG opened at $146.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $92.49 and a 1 year high of $154.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

AJG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.13.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

