Arweave (AR) Trading Up 9.5% This Week

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. One Arweave coin can now be bought for approximately $14.98 or 0.00041003 BTC on popular exchanges. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $500.22 million and $17.37 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arweave has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave Coin Profile

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

