Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Given New $196.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $190.00 to $196.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 46.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.57.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,023. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 0.75. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $119.11 and a 52 week high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.89. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 7,700.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.0% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

