Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Raised to $178.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its target price raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $176.00 to $178.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.86.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

NASDAQ:ASND traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.02 and a 200-day moving average of $150.72. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $119.11 and a 52-week high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7,700.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $149,190,000. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.3% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,412,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $826,408,000 after purchasing an additional 546,890 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,046,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $779,323,000 after purchasing an additional 279,363 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 547.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 302,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,975,000 after purchasing an additional 255,728 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 50.1% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 505,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,105,000 after purchasing an additional 168,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.