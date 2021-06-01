Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.62

Ascent Resources plc (LON:AST) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.62 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 5.03 ($0.07). Ascent Resources shares last traded at GBX 5.35 ($0.07), with a volume of 836,064 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of £5.85 million and a P/E ratio of -1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7.62.

Ascent Resources Company Profile (LON:AST)

Ascent Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and Cuba. It primarily holds a 75% interest in the PetiÂovci Tight gas project located in north eastern Slovenia. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

