Ascential plc (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) Short Interest Update

Ascential plc (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 403,700 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the April 29th total of 308,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:AIAPF opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. Ascential has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $4.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average of $4.35.

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

