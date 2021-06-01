ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Hits New 52-Week High at $686.08

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $686.08 and last traded at $684.81, with a volume of 2118 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $675.47.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.90.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $648.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $556.50. The company has a market capitalization of $286.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.44, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ASML by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,890,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,304,856,000 after acquiring an additional 117,399 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in ASML by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,598,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,242,670,000 after buying an additional 58,379 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,491,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,772,846,000 after buying an additional 92,630 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,445,182,000 after buying an additional 105,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,233,248,000 after buying an additional 133,558 shares in the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

