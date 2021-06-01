ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Stock Price Up 1.1%

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)’s stock price rose 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $70.20 and last traded at $69.83. Approximately 693 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.07.

ASOMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

