Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.15

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.15 and last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Pharmacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aspen Pharmacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Get Aspen Pharmacare alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty, branded, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anaesthetics and muscle relaxants under the Anaesthetics brand; cytotoxic medicines under the Regional brand; and injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Pharmacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Pharmacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.