Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,770 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of Aspen Technology worth $11,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aspen Technology news, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $83,248.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,630.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,253,984.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,773.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,068 shares of company stock worth $1,421,772 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $136.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.55 and a 12 month high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 55.65% and a net margin of 45.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZPN. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.83.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

