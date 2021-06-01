ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.65

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.65 and last traded at $15.55, with a volume of 80032 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.39.

ASAZY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

The company has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.48.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 14.72%. On average, analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.077 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.59%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

