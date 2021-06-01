Asset Dedication LLC Has $7.89 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,507 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,944 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.8% of Asset Dedication LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 381,009 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $89,830,000 after purchasing an additional 174,135 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 42,872 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 33,440 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 45,853 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 355.5% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,708 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 12,116 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $249.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $180.41 and a 52-week high of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $252.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.09.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

