Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) rose 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 36,268 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 213% from the average daily volume of 11,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

