Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $163.32

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $163.32 and last traded at $162.57, with a volume of 2491 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $161.15.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.19. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.64.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.52%. Assurant’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $1,240,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $6,478,318.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Assurant by 7,041.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Assurant by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Assurant by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at $714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

