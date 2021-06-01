AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,856 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $28,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,596,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,561 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,388,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,286,000 after acquiring an additional 537,914 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,809,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,324 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 6,347,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,318,000 after purchasing an additional 525,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,537,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,848,000 after purchasing an additional 149,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.35. The stock had a trading volume of 269,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,156,503. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.18. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The firm has a market cap of $147.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

