Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.39

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.39 and traded as high as C$0.79. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at C$0.77, with a volume of 4,871,655 shares.

ATH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$0.50 to C$0.85 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$0.25 to C$0.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.87, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$408.62 million and a PE ratio of -2.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.39.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$211.66 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

