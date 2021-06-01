Atheios (ATH) Price Tops $0.0014

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 28.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 1st. Atheios has a market cap of $58,621.46 and approximately $18.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Atheios has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One Atheios coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,140.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.87 or 0.07113494 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $678.04 or 0.01876097 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.51 or 0.00496691 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.50 or 0.00184014 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.68 or 0.00737886 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.52 or 0.00480120 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007325 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.81 or 0.00414528 BTC.

About Atheios

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 44,178,380 coins and its circulating supply is 40,588,436 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

