Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.78 and last traded at $18.78. Approximately 1,709 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 259,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.94.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athira Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.
The company has a market capitalization of $694.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average is $22.48.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 8.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 11.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 7.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.
Athira Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATHA)
Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.
