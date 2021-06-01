Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.78 and last traded at $18.78. Approximately 1,709 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 259,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athira Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $694.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average is $22.48.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. On average, research analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 8.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 11.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 7.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Athira Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

