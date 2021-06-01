ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $47.49

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.49 and traded as high as $47.91. ATN International shares last traded at $47.27, with a volume of 23,599 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet cut ATN International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on ATN International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.49. The stock has a market cap of $752.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.72 and a beta of 0.23.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $124.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.73 million. Equities analysts expect that ATN International, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -188.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in ATN International by 31.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in ATN International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ATN International by 10.7% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATN International during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ATN International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI)

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in the United States, the Caribbean, and Bermuda. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data, internet, voice, and retail mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

