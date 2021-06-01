ATS Automation Tooling Systems (ATSAF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS: ATSAF) in the last few weeks:

5/21/2021 – ATS Automation Tooling Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from C$33.00 to C$38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – ATS Automation Tooling Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$35.50 to C$44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – ATS Automation Tooling Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$38.00 to C$42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – ATS Automation Tooling Systems had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – ATS Automation Tooling Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – ATS Automation Tooling Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $35.00 to $35.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – ATS Automation Tooling Systems had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $33.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATSAF opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.51.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

