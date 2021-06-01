Auctus Reaches Market Cap of $6.04 Million (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Auctus has a market capitalization of $6.04 million and approximately $72,382.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Auctus has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Auctus coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00132483 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00082558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00084771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00021248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.33 or 0.01007410 BTC.

Auctus Coin Profile

AUC is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 51,802,915 coins. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Buying and Selling Auctus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars.

