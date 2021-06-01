Aurora Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.35 Million (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Aurora coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Aurora has a market capitalization of $26.01 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aurora has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00130210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00083219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00084349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00020590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $370.21 or 0.01011653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Aurora Coin Profile

Aurora (AOA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,970,001,542 coins. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Buying and Selling Aurora

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

