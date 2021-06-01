Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 527.89 ($6.90).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Shore Capital raised shares of Auto Trader Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 492 ($6.43) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

LON AUTO opened at GBX 561.20 ($7.33) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 566.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 571.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.04, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.01. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of GBX 506.20 ($6.61) and a one year high of GBX 623.20 ($8.14). The firm has a market cap of £5.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.