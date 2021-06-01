AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) PT Lowered to $6.00

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 118.18% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoWeb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of AutoWeb stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $2.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,337. AutoWeb has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $37.04 million, a P/E ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.82.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.14. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $17.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.61 million. Research analysts expect that AutoWeb will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in AutoWeb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in AutoWeb by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 9,889 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AutoWeb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in AutoWeb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in AutoWeb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

