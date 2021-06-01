Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.82

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.82 and traded as high as $8.05. Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.69, with a volume of 59,267 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $449.77 million, a PE ratio of -59.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 26.57 and a current ratio of 26.57.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the first quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 549,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 253,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 23,825 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 397,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 23,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.