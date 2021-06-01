Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Shares Down 0.7%

Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX) shares dropped 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.48 and last traded at C$1.48. Approximately 14,364 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 28,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.49.

The stock has a market cap of C$31.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

About Avante Logixx (CVE:XX)

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential, commercial, and enterprise clients. The company offers physical protection services, including guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport services.

