Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AVAH) Quiet Period Set To Expire on June 8th

Aveanna Healthcare’s (NASDAQ:AVAH) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, June 8th. Aveanna Healthcare had issued 38,236,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 29th. The total size of the offering was $458,832,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. During Aveanna Healthcare’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVAH. Barclays began coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.65.

NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $12.18.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Afshar bought 4,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,611.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

