AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the April 29th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVEO opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.30. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $18.24.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 95.76% and a negative net margin of 689.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVEO. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 40.31% of the company’s stock.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.