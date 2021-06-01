AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms recently commented on AVEVF. Investec upgraded AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AVEVA Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded AVEVA Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

OTCMKTS:AVEVF opened at $48.16 on Tuesday. AVEVA Group has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $68.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.46.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

